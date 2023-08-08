Home » Last Generation in conversation with Pichetto Fratin brings a bill
Business

Last Generation in conversation with Pichetto Fratin brings a bill

by admin
Last Generation in conversation with Pichetto Fratin brings a bill

Latest Generation blitz in the Senate

Climate, Last Generation activists met Minister Pichetto Fratin: “We are not satisfied, we have proposed a law”

The meeting between the Minister of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto Fratinand the three spokesmen of the association against the climate crisis Last generation. The face-to-face meeting was announced a few days ago by the minister. The association led to the government a law proposal to abolish environmentally harmful subsidies (SAD) to fossil fuel companies.

One of the representatives of the Last Generation, Alexander Bertihe explained: “During the meeting we felt heard but we have seen a minister and a government that is doing steps too small for the emergency situation”. “We are not satisfied with the speed with which the government is carrying out insufficient measures. There is an opening to carry on the dialogue in October with a member of the majority, but it has to be defined. Several group leaders have been indicated, the contact of a person who could follow us has been requested several times but the minister has not indicated a person to us. It’s an opening, but the government is moving too slowly“, continues the activist.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Hotel, crazy prices for the summer. But Europe is booming in tourists (+20%)

You may also like

Deutsche Post: Postage increase burst – now you...

Rdc, 186 reported: they reversed name and surname...

Italy: Tax trick with EU funds – Meloni’s...

Monza-Milan 6-7 on penalties: the first Silvio Berlusconi...

Elections – Reul: Faeser makes the Federal Ministry...

Banca Popolare di Sondrio, record profit in the...

Concerns about industry – “Germany is being reassessed”...

Fondo Neva First Italia, final sprint: 9 startups...

What does it mean for companies when managers...

Catania, with the airport fire “only 5% of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy