Strawberry sheet cake with biscuit base and buttercream: a simple recipe with a guarantee of success!

The combination of sweet strawberries, airy sponge cake base and classic vanilla buttercream results in a true cult cake that tastes just as good for children and adults.

Strawberry sheet cake with sponge cake base and buttercream

The strawberry sheet cake is probably one of the most popular classics in German cuisine. Each of us has certainly eaten it as a child, although the basic recipe has received numerous updates over the years. Today we give you a recipe with fluffy biscuit base and buttercream that even complete beginners will succeed. Surprise the whole family with the new recipe!

Ingredients

The following ingredients are for a 30 cm springform pan (serving 12).

For the biscuit base:

120 g all-purpose flour /type 550/

80 g cornstarch

2 pinches of salt

200 grams of sugar

150 g / approx. 5 level tbsp/sugar

2 Owner

For the buttercream:

250ml milk

1 Pck. Vanillepuddingpulver

Prise Vanilleextrakt

50 grams of sugar

1 egg yolk

250g softened butter

For the topping:

preparation

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Baking time: 25 minutes

Total prep time: 35 minutes

Nutritional values: 180 kcal per serving.

1. Grease a springform pan with a diameter of 30 cm well with butter or line it with baking paper.

2. Separate eggs for the cake base. Put the two egg yolks in a bowl with the sugar and beat until creamy. Place the egg whites in another bowl, beat until stiff with a hand mixer and add to the yolks. In a third bowl, add flour and cornstarch and mix well. Add the dry flour mass to the liquid ingredients and work the whole thing into a smooth biscuit dough.

3. Pour the batter into the baking pan and bake for 25 minutes. Do a chopstick test to be sure. Then take the biscuit base out of the oven and let it cool down.

4. For the buttercream, pour 200ml milk into a saucepan and add the vanilla extract. Stir and boil briefly. Then add custard powder, sugar and egg yolk. Pour the rest of the milk into the saucepan and mix well. Simmer over medium-high heat for about 2 minutes, then remove from heat.

5. Put the cream in a bowl, smooth it out and cover with cling film. Then leave to cool on the work surface. At the end, mix in the butter with the hand mixer on low speed. Very important – both the cream and the butter should be at room temperature. Never mix hot or cold ingredients together.

6. Wash, trim and halve the strawberries.

7. Then assemble the cake: take the cooled sponge cake base out of the springform pan and spread it with the buttercream. Arrange the strawberries on top.

Are you planning a family celebration or have you invited friends over at home? Then the strawberry sheet cake with bisquit base and buttercream is ideal. Don’t let the complicated name fool you, the basic recipe is super easy and even a complete beginner will be able to pull it off. Surprise your loved ones with the delicious cake ready in half an hour. You can serve it with afternoon coffee or tea.