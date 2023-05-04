spotlight | the band camino

the us-american alternative rock-pop band was originally founded in tennessee in 2015 with four members at the university of memphis. after two changes of members, today it consists of jeffery jordan (vocals, guitar), spencer stewart (vocals, guitar) and garrison burgess (drums, bass). the band’s name came about after a member spotted the chevrolet el camino.

while they initially released two ep’s on their own, in 2019 the ep “tryhard“ on the label elektra, which they also promoted with a tour in the usa and great britain. in the pandemic years 2020 and 2021 the singles “roses„, „1 last cigarette„, „sorry mom” and “know it all“. in september 2021 the release of her first record “the band camino“, named after themselves. This immediately charted high and was also played by radio stations – as a result, the band gained a larger audience and so they embarked on two tours of the USA in 2022.

with two new singles in their luggage, “told you so” and “what am i missing“, the band camino are now also coming to europe. on may 8th they will play in the scene vienna.

08.05.2023 / the band camino (fb-event) (tickets)

I like: I like Loading…

similar posts