Firing in two groups in Aparkaram, 8 teachers killed

Upper Kurram: 7 teachers have been killed due to firing by unknown persons in the staff room of the school. 8 teachers died in two incidents.

Sources say that a vehicle was first fired at in Upper Karam, in which a teacher was killed, after which the high school was fired upon and 7 teachers were killed.

Emergency has been imposed in hospitals after the firing incident in Upper Kurram. The injured and the bodies were shifted to the hospital.

