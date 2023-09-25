Strength Training for Runners: How Adding Strength Exercises Can Prevent Injuries and Improve Performance

Injuries in runners who only run and do not do strength exercises are very common. Strength training is key, even if it is two days a week. This exercise will help you be more resistant and stronger in the race.

Running can be a very harmful sport if it is not combined with other exercises. That’s why Runners are recommended to alternate running training with other muscle strength training. In this way, you will not only improve your marks and be more resistant but you will avoid common injuries typical of these athletes.

If you are a runner and you don’t do strength training, it’s time to include them in your routine and if you do both, it is a good time to introduce the exercise that our personal trainer Víctor Téllez proposes. Its about Good morning and its objective is to help have a stronger and more resistant back and hips in order to improve in running and run for longer, in a healthy way.

For its execution, you will need a gym bar (whose weight ranges between 15 and 20 kg), a surface to support your feet, and a yoga brick or something similar to place between your knees. The idea is to hold the bar with your forearms, place the brick between your knees, and press and raise your feet on a small step. In this position, the objective is to raise and lower the torso slowly without losing the connection with the lumbar and without bending the knees. During the exercise, you will notice how the hamstrings and calves stretch.

If you try the exercise, don’t forget to share your impressions with Téllez through his social networks. And if you want to know more about what you have to do to improve in running or other exercises, don’t miss this link.

