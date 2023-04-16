Home » “Strengthening care means first and foremost strengthening the people who care.”
In his speech raised State Secretary Lutz Stroppe It is clear that the Federal Government has made care a priority: We must now do what is necessary to make care future-proof for demographic change. It is about better framework conditions and increasing the attractiveness of the nursing professions. To this end, we are implementing a whole bundle of measures. Our principle for this is: Strengthening care means first and foremost strengthening the people who care.”

In addition to Secretary of State Stroppe also takes part State Secretary Karl-Josef LaumannFederal Government Commissioner for Patient Concerns and Commissioner for Nursing, took part in the German Nursing Day 2015.

To the background:

The German Nursing Day 2015 has become an important forum for central nursing issues. From March 12th to 14th, 2015, more than 3,000 representatives from care, politics, business and society will meet in Berlin-Tempelhof for an intensive dialogue to jointly discuss the challenges of care.

