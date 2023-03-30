During his trip, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe also met the Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia, Andrej Plenković, to talk to him about current challenges in international health policy.

The Republic of Croatia is pursuing a forward-looking health policy that offers numerous starting points for cooperation. International challenges – such as combating antibiotic resistance and cross-border diseases – can only be solved together.

Global health is therefore a priority of Germany’s G20 presidency. At the invitation of Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe, the first meeting of the health ministers of the 20 leading industrial and emerging countries (G20) took place in Berlin in May. The focus of the two-day conference was combating global health threats.