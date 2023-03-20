The aim is to enable a decision in an online register that can always be revoked, to ensure binding information and better education and to promote regular discussion of organ donation. In the future, citizens should receive information material when they visit an ID card office and be actively informed about the possibilities for advice. Anyone can register in the register at the ID card offices or online at any time. The decision can be changed independently. In addition, general practitioners should advise their patients about organ donation. The organ donor card will remain in the familiar form.

With the proposed regulations to strengthen the willingness to donate organs and their documentation, the existing difference between people’s positive attitude towards organ donation and the documented will should be reduced. The freedom of decision and the right of self-determination of the individual remain unaffected. Because only an informed decision is a real decision.

Since the discussion about the willingness to decide on organ donation is a fundamental consideration, the Federal Ministry of Health is not preparing a bill. Instead, group motions are presented by MPs from different parliamentary groups, which are then voted on across parliamentary groups after a detailed debate in the Bundestag.