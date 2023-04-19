Strike: what rail customers need to know now > – Guide

Deutsche Bahn provides information about canceled trains, delays and refunds for tickets: on the website www.bahn.de

www.bahn.de in der Smartphone-App DB Navigator

by telephone via the free special hotline 08000-99 66 33

Basically, passengers who are unable to start or continue their journey due to train cancellations, delays or missed connections will receive a partial or full refund of the ticket price from Deutsche Bahn. Rail customers can use a corresponding Application digitally via your customer account or by post with the passenger rights form (available at the DB travel center). Seat reservations can be canceled free of charge.

Due to the train cancellation caused by the strike, passengers are allowed to postpone their trip planned for April 21. Long-distance tickets booked up to and including April 18 can now be used flexibly up to and including April 25. The railway cancels the train connection that normally applies to saver fares and super saver fares. This also applies to local trains. The so-called city function is an exception to this goodwill arrangement. A ticket must be purchased to travel by public transport at the point of departure or destination.

Even in the case of strikes, rail passengers are within their limits passenger rights compensation to. If the delay is one hour or more, you are entitled to a refund of 25 percent of the fare, or 50 percent if you are two hours late. In order to receive appropriate compensation, passengers must have a delay certificate issued on the train or at the station.

If a passenger is traveling on the last train in the evening and cannot reach his destination, he may use a taxi to the hotel and appropriate accommodation. How much Deutsche Bahn reimburses depends on the individual case. Travelers should ask at the ticket office or the service hotline.

Anyone who is late for work because of a strike has to make up the lost time or accept a wage cut. The reference to trains that are on strike is no excuse for arriving late: employees must, if reasonable, be prepared for longer travel times and, for example, use other means of transport.

