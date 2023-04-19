Horsa acquires majority stake in e-commerce specialist Drop

Symbol of the synergistic integration strategy of excellent realities with a successful track record, Horsa, an Italian system integrator that designs and implements ICT solutions for medium and large companies, makes another acquisition. has, in fact, bought 70% of the share capital of Drop | e-business & love!well-known e-commerce operator specializing in advisory, development and operations for online retail, positioned this year in 502nd place in the European ranking of the Financial Times 1000 Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies. With total revenues of 31 million euros in 2022 and more than 20 years of experience in the sector, Drop has specific and highly sought-after skills in the management of omnichannel commerce systems.

Horsa and Drop collaborate to offer innovative e-commerce and Digital Marketing solutions in a growing market

Drop will be integrated into the Horsa group ecosystem, giving life to a new offer area dedicated to innovative services and solutions e-commerce e Digital Marketing, a growing and undergoing major transformation. According to the B2C e-commerce Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic, the e-commerce penetration rate in Italy today is around 11%, very far from the global figure of 20% with a 3-year forecast, according to Statista, of 25%.

Drop is an e-business provider capable of anticipating trends and applying solid know-how to support the growth of e-commerce of various internationally renowned brands. The development of long-lasting relationships has always characterized the company team, in line with the mission of Horsa di build lasting professional relationshipswith the aim of becoming a strategic partner able to accompany and support companies in different stages of their growth in a transversal way, creating integrated systems characterized by a high usability and effectiveness component for the entire organization.

Horsa and Drop together for a new line of offers in Martech

Sergio Fraccon, Business Unit Manager of Horsamanager of the operation, comments on the operation as follows: “Drop’s entry into the group is one of the first steps that allows us to introduce a new line of offers oriented towards Martech starting from an identity, skills and resources that already enjoy of a leadership position in a highly specialized market”.

Alfredo Celiberti, founder and CEO of Drop adds: “Joining Horsa is the first step towards an industrial growth project in an increasingly vast market that requires pervasive technologies, processes and culture on every front of the company’s business. We believe in a growth that must develop on various directives and which therefore requires entry into an industrial ecosystem with verticalisations on strategic fronts that today must integrate perfectly: data & analytics, ERP, retail solutions, POS, CRM, OMS, etc. ”