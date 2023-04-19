Fans react to the end of the third season of The Mandalorian – Diario La Página

The last chapter of the third season of The Mandalorian – 80% is now available on the Disney Plus platform and the most loyal audience is already commenting on it on social networks. Today, Disney and Lucasfilm culminate with the most recent block of adventures with Din Djarin and Grogu, closing with a flourish this April morning. No one has remained indifferent to the events of the episode and opinions flow like water.

No one can deny that the third season of The Mandalorian has become the most controversial of all thanks to some creative decisions made by its makers. Some chapters were not entirely liked by the fans, however, most of what has been done is being well received. Djarin, Grogu and company engage in a new fight, especially now that the recovery of Mandalore is at stake. The action is unleashed this Wednesday, but also the emotional moments.

The fans who are already talking about the last chapter of the new season think that it has been a success for Lucasfilm, a staging perhaps a bit rushed but that concludes this part of the story with great emotions. The creatives behind Lucasfilm know how to deliver scenes full of tenderness and this episode is not without them. Disney can feel confident that it has delivered a season finale that lives up to expectations, capable of ending many of the plots and subplots satisfactorily.

Disney created The Mandalorian to expand the Star Wars universe in an ambitious way. The series is set after the events of the movie Return of the Jedi and boy has it become popular by presenting the adventures of the bounty hunter in the galaxy. The Mandalorian has been a huge hit with both fans and the general public alike, thanks to its engaging plot, its focus on character exploration, and its impressive use of real-time special effects technology known as The Volume.

The success of Star Wars is due to a combination of factors, including an epic and exciting plot that combines science fiction with elements of mythology and fantasy, memorable and charismatic characters, an iconic soundtrack and innovative special effects technology. that changed cinema forever. In addition, the Star Wars saga has spawned a wealth of merchandise and a wide variety of merchandise that have helped build a loyal and passionate fan base around the world. The franchise has also had a significant impact on popular culture, with references and parodies that can be found in everything from TV shows to video games to online memes.

Now, there is also talk that filming for the fourth season could start in October, with the premiere coming sometime in late 2025. But nothing to worry about, there’s a lot of Star Wars on the way. Let’s not forget that Ahsoka’s series will arrive in the summer and that it will bring with it some of the most iconic characters from Star Wars: Rebels. On the other hand, a new movie with Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker was recently confirmed, so a new great adventure is also coming in the territory of the Jedi, will it be a trilogy or a single adventure film?