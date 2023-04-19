President Petro celebrates his birthday amid tension

Today, Wednesday, President Gustavo Petro will be receiving many congratulations on social networks for his 63rd birthday.

This April 19 is a bittersweet celebration for President Gustavo Petro, who turns 63, in the midst of the deepest political crisis since he took office. The head of state, born in 1960 in the Cordoba city of Ciénaga de Oro, already has hundreds of messages on social networks of birthday wishes, which coincidentally take place during a debate with torpedoes on the health reform which is in suspense.

Petro, who is on an official visit to the US, will celebrate his birthday on American soil and is expected to meet his US counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday, April 20, one day after this new return to the sun.

However, the head of state has a problem that will keep him upside down these days since the health reform bill is still stuck in the Seventh Commission of the House of Representatives where it failed yesterday in particular when it was notified that it would be postponed for today Wednesday.

So much so that the first lady of the nation, Verónica Alcocer, arrived at the venue where the debate was taking place, seeking to show closeness and interest in this reform for the government that her husband leads.

The government invited 21 members of Congress to draft the amendment during breakfast that was scheduled for this Wednesday morning, but ultimately no such meeting took place.

For this reason, the president is expected to closely follow the news of the first debate, which was postponed and rescheduled to “coincide” with the day of the saints of the president of the Colombians.