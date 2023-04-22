Stroke: if you belong to this blood group you could have problems before the age of 60

Cerebrovascular disease often sudden, stroke seems to occur more likely in those with a certain blood type: here’s what

As we age, the likelihood of having certain ailments and diseases also increases. For this reason it is important to keep fit, have a healthy and varied diet and play sports. Only in this way, in fact, you can remove the risk of having even very disabling disorders and dangerous, including stroke. A disease that occurs when the blood supply to the brain is reduced or cut off, stroke appears to be more common in people under 60 with a certain blood group.

In Italy, stroke is the third cause of death and the first cause of disability and constitutes a huge public health problem. In fact, we are talking about a social pathology whose repercussions on the psycho-physical health of the patient and his family are important. Precisely because of its strong impact, stroke is constantly studied: researchers at the University of Maryland in the United States have discovered the correlation between this cerebrovascular disease and the blood group.

Stroke and blood type: when to be alarmed

At the moment, studies on stroke have focused mainly on its late onset, ie after the age of 60. However, there is a portion of patients who have suffered it before this age threshold and for this reason the Maryland scholars wanted to investigate the causes that led them to have a stroke. They then involved 17,000 stroke patients and nearly 600,000 who had never had one, then they examined all the chromosomes: a correlation was therefore discovered between stroke and blood type.

Studies have shown that those who are more likely to have a stroke are under the age of 60 has blood type A, while those from 0 (the most common) have a lower probability. The greatest probability of who has that blood group, in numerical terms, translates into 16%; those with 0, on the other hand, see their risk reduced by 12%.

Researchers don’t know why people with type A blood have a higher risk of stroke, although the question is thought to lie in the blood clotting factors. However, further studies are needed to confirm this. Obviously this is a factor you can’t do anything about but, if you know you have it, you can act on all the others in order to reduce the overall probability: maintaining a healthy weight, staying active and playing sports are the best strategies.