Stroke: if you belong to this blood group you could have problems before the age of 60

Stroke: if you belong to this blood group you could have problems before the age of 60

Cerebrovascular disease often sudden, stroke seems to occur more likely in those with a certain blood type: here’s what

As we age, the likelihood of having certain ailments and diseases also increases. For this reason it is important to keep fit, have a healthy and varied diet and play sports. Only in this way, in fact, you can remove the risk of having even very disabling disorders and dangerous, including stroke. A disease that occurs when the blood supply to the brain is reduced or cut off, stroke appears to be more common in people under 60 with a certain blood group.

If you have this blood group, you must be careful of stroke even before the age of 60 (parolibero.it)

In Italy, stroke is the third cause of death and the first cause of disability and constitutes a huge public health problem. In fact, we are talking about a social pathology whose repercussions on the psycho-physical health of the patient and his family are important. Precisely because of its strong impact, stroke is constantly studied: researchers at the University of Maryland in the United States have discovered the correlation between this cerebrovascular disease and the blood group.

Stroke and blood type: when to be alarmed

At the moment, studies on stroke have focused mainly on its late onset, ie after the age of 60. However, there is a portion of patients who have suffered it before this age threshold and for this reason the Maryland scholars wanted to investigate the causes that led them to have a stroke. They then involved 17,000 stroke patients and nearly 600,000 who had never had one, then they examined all the chromosomes: a correlation was therefore discovered between stroke and blood type.

The study makes a particular discovery on stroke (parolibero.it)

Studies have shown that those who are more likely to have a stroke are under the age of 60 has blood type A, while those from 0 (the most common) have a lower probability. The greatest probability of who has that blood group, in numerical terms, translates into 16%; those with 0, on the other hand, see their risk reduced by 12%.

Researchers don’t know why people with type A blood have a higher risk of stroke, although the question is thought to lie in the blood clotting factors. However, further studies are needed to confirm this. Obviously this is a factor you can’t do anything about but, if you know you have it, you can act on all the others in order to reduce the overall probability: maintaining a healthy weight, staying active and playing sports are the best strategies.

