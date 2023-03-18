Blockchain-based open-source database “Global Health Partnerships Knowledge Platform for Effective Cross-Sector Collaboration” – Breaking Silo and Improving Knowledge Sharing

Project management: Nathalia Korchakova-Heeb (Managing Director, SDG.17 Consulting GmbH)

Actor Groups: science, business and civil society

In order to achieve the sustainable development goals and universal health care, multi-stakeholder cooperation is required. However, there is currently very little knowledge about existing health partnership projects that are already being implemented across stakeholders. The information provided is usually very fragmented. If information is made available centrally, this could make it easier to find partners and stimulate ideas for new projects. The project team wants to build a blockchain-based open source database that will be made available free of charge. The database collects data and references on successful partnership projects with the aim of further promoting partnerships in the health sector. The project is initially focused on Germany, but can also be expanded internationally in the future.