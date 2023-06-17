Strong signal from the Federal Council to contain iMVZ

National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Dentists

The KZBV welcomes the resolution of the Federal Council “Creation of an MVZ regulation law” and also calls for a technical foundation restriction

The Bundesrat today approved the motion for a resolution “Creation of an MVZ regulation law” tabled by the states of Bavaria, Rhineland-Palatinate, Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg with a clear majority. The resolution contains an extensive catalog of measures to curb investor-supported MVZ (iMVZ) and is based on a broadly supported resolution of the Health Ministers’ Conference in spring.

“The clear vote of the Federal Council is a strong signal to the federal legislature to finally protect the supply effectively from the dangers of iMVZ. The KZBV has been fighting for this for many years. That is why we very much welcome the resolution of the state chamber. In particular, the spatial limitation of the founding authority , the MVZ sign requirement and the introduction of an MVZ register are important elements in order to stop the commercialization of the supply”, says Martin Hendgesnewly elected Chairman of the Board of KZBV.

From the point of view of the KZBV, a central component should also be added for the area of ​​dental care in order to actually effectively counteract the dangers of iMVZ for patient care, especially in this area of ​​care: “It is very important that in addition to the spatial, there must also be a technical iMVZ start-up restriction is anchored in law,” Hendges continues. “For this purpose, the special path already taken in 2019 with the Appointment Service and Supply Act for the dental sector should be consistently pursued. Dental MVZ should only be allowed to be founded by hospitals with a dental department or a dental supply contract.”

The ball is now in the playing field of Minister Lauterbach and his house: “It is high time that the Federal Minister of Health finally followed up his own clear words with deeds. In the interests of patient welfare, effective regulation of investor activities is overdue, as the broad and cross-party decision of the federal states very clearly. A corresponding draft law, which supplements the demands of the Bundesrat and takes up a technical restriction on the foundation of dental MVZs, should now be presented as soon as possible – preferably before the parliamentary summer break in Supply Act I,” appealed Hendges .

