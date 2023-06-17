Juve, it’s done for Kulusevski at Tottenham: the figures of the operation | First page

After yesterday’s acceleration, now Tottenham are ever closer to the redemption of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus. The two clubs are reaching an agreement for 30 million euros in addition to the 10 that Spurs had already paid a year and a half ago for the loan. The turning point in the negotiation was yesterday’s meeting at the end of which the parties had approached. Now we have reached the final stages, soon Kulusevski can become a permanent Tottenham player.

THE RECONSTRUCTION – The original deal was a loan of 10 million with the right of redemption at 35 which would become mandatory in the event of qualification in the Champions League of the English team and more than 50% of the player’s season appearances. Conditions that have not occurred, the redemption obligation has not been triggered but Tottenham still wanted to try to confirm Dejan in England. However, for a few weeks they had made it known that 35 million for the redemption was considered too high a figure, the idea was not to go beyond 25 but in the end they found a common ground for 30 million.

RUMORS BELIEVED – The rumors from England that Newcastle would be included have not been confirmed: Kulusevski’s future has always been a Juve-Tottenham issue, the Swede’s transfer to Turin is considered a market priority but now we’re almost there. Yesterday the acceleration, today a further step forward: Kulusevski further and further away from Juventus, Spurs ready to invest another 30 million to take him outright.