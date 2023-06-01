Student died in the Lao river, ten suspects – Calabria

news-txt”>

There are ten suspects in the investigation launched by the Castrovillari prosecutor’s office into the death of Denise Galatà, the 19-year-old student who ended up last Tuesday in the Lao river, in Laino Borgo, on the Pollino, after being thrown into the water from the rubber dinghy on which she was rafting together with a group of classmates and some professors. Among the suspects are the mayor of Laino Borgo, Mariangelina Russo, the managers of “Pollino rafting” and seven guides from the same company. The young woman who died was a student of the “Rechichi” state high school in Polistena, who had been on an educational trip to the province of Cosenza for a few days.