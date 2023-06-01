Home » ProSiebenSat, never count so in the red. Mfe installs its advisers
Business

ProSiebenSat, never count so in the red. Mfe installs its advisers

by admin
ProSiebenSat, never count so in the red. Mfe installs its advisers

ProSiebenSat, balance sheet in the red for the first time. Meanwhile, Berlusconi installs his advisors in the broadcaster

Simple prepares to turn into ProSiebenSat in the darkest moment of the television station. The new Mediaset decided to focus on the broadcaster to conquer the German market four years ago, initially entering the capital with 9.6% of the shares. But although over the years Simple managed to become the first shareholder with 28.8% of the capital, as he writes Milan Financenever had a real say in the operational management of the business.

READ ALSO: OPEC summit, excluding Bloomberg-Reuters. Does it sound like censorship? The case

Now, however, the first turning point could come thanks to the entry into the supervisory board of a representative representative of Cologno. In fact, they appear on the list of candidates Catherine Behrends (since last autumn General manager for the activities of Simple in the German area) e Thomas Ingelfinger (independent director), manager with long experience in the Beiersdorf Group. With their advent, the group led by Pier Silvio Berlusconi tries to take the reins of the company, at least in part.

As mentioned before though, right now ProSiebenSat is facing a moment of financial difficulty. The problem, however, as he writes Milan Finance, it’s not the revenue. From 2019 to 2022 they have in fact always remained above the level of 4 billion euros. The real problem is with the industrial profitability e operational which has shrunk significantly. In just 4 years the mol it lost 8 percentage points on revenues, dropping from 24% to 16%.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

The National Bank in a dilemma – If...

European, 20% or Schlein goes home. Pd, the...

Mister Spex: No chance against Fielmann

The thwarted US default reassures Biden and the...

Create a New Era After Cars and Join...

Rometta, whining turns defeat into victory: Mourinho is...

National Bank survey – How Switzerland pays –...

Piazza Affari (+2%) stands out in Europe

That’s how dependent German medium-sized companies are on...

In May, registrations grew by 23.1%, the recovery...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy