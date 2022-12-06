Home Health Study finds new health benefits of honey
Study finds new health benefits of honey

Study finds new health benefits of honey

Not only a remedy for a sore throat, honey can improve heart health and reduce the risk of disease; experts confirm this

Honey is not only the classic grandmother’s remedy for cough and sore throat, but a real one cure-all for health.

A variety of past research has shown that honey can be an effective remedy for colds and coughs, but a new study has just revealed that bee nectar has multiple other health benefits.

A new study, published in November 2022 by the University of Toronto, evaluated the effects of honey, particularly black locust, clover and unprocessed raw honey, on risk factors for cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

The study authors found that consuming this food was linked to lower fasting blood sugar levels, as well as lower levels of total cholesterol, triglycerides, and other biomarkers of inflammation that can increase your chances of developing cardiovascular disease including heart attacks, strokes and diabetes.

These results may be surprising considering that bee nectar contains about 80% sugar.

However, Tauseef Khan, lead researcher on the study team, said: “Honey is a complex composition of common and rare sugars, proteins, organic acids and other bioactive compounds that have more health benefits than we imagine».

All the health benefits of honey

So, is bee nectar good for health? The answer is yes!

Using this food to sweeten foods and beverages has some advantages over regular sugar, particularly because it does not raise blood sugar levels as quickly as sugar.

Both honey and sugar are carbohydrates, but the former has the added benefit of being rich in antioxidantssubstances that can help fight inflammation in the body.

Not only that: honey also has a mix of amino acids, vitamins, minerals, iron and zinc. Precisely for this reason, in addition to its use as a natural sweetener, it is used as an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial agent.

However, nutritionists recommend opt for raw honey compared to the jars on the supermarket shelves.

The pasteurization process involved in honey processing uses high temperatures, which destroy and reduce the antioxidant activity present in the sweetener. For this, raw honey is richer in antioxidants and polyphenols.

