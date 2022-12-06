Listen to the audio version of the article

Maxi agreement for the transfer of tax credits linked to building renovations. Intesa Sanpaolo has just signed a contract for the transfer of credits to Ludoil Energy worth 1.3 billion euro. This is a record sale for this type of asset.

«Intesa Sanpaolo e Ludoil Energy spa, one of the main private companies in the energy sector, active in infrastructural logistics and renewables, and which invests in innovative circular economy projects, have signed an agreement for the receipt of tax credits linked to building bonuses and the superbonus for a tax value equal to 1.3 billion euros», explains a note. The new assignment will concern receivables purchased from 1 May 2022, identified by the unique code introduced by the Revenue Agency.

Capacity at the limit

«The Group led by Carlo Messina», continues the note, «was the first Italian bank to fully implement the Aid decree, which provided for the transfer to the business world. The contract signed with Ludoil Energy responds to the logic of progressively restarting the credit transfer market: the bank’s goal is to continue to involve a large number of companies to expand its fiscal capacity, today content. In fact, they are the essential and decisive counterpart for boosting the transfer market with a view to relaunching and expanding the business».

Currently, in fact, the tax capacity of all credit institutions (essential to offset the credits acquired by companies) is at the limit: a phenomenon that also concerns Intesa San Paolo. One of the viable ways is to free up capacity through the so-called “fourth transfers” to the current account holder companies of the institutions.