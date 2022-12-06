A phone call between colleagues. She revealed it in an interview last April to Brand, the same Tite, coach of Brazil, who had called Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, to ask him for advice on Vinicius, striker of the Spanish club and the Brazilian national team. On that occasion, with Spanish journalists, Tite had revealed that he “wanted to use Vinicius in the national team in the same way he played with Real Madrid”. And again: “It was a beautiful and transparent chat between two technicians who want the best for him. We talked about all those tactical situations that can give him the creative freedom he needs in one-on-one situations”.