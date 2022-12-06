Advice on how to best use the Seleçao star: the phone call between the two coaches was revealed by Tite himself in an interview last April with Marca
A phone call between colleagues. She revealed it in an interview last April to Brand, the same Tite, coach of Brazil, who had called Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, to ask him for advice on Vinicius, striker of the Spanish club and the Brazilian national team. On that occasion, with Spanish journalists, Tite had revealed that he “wanted to use Vinicius in the national team in the same way he played with Real Madrid”. And again: “It was a beautiful and transparent chat between two technicians who want the best for him. We talked about all those tactical situations that can give him the creative freedom he needs in one-on-one situations”.
Hence the idea, without making too many problems, to ask Ancelotti for some more information, even at a tactical level on the player. And the best effects of this synergy between two coaches with similar work culture and low profile are being seen during the World Cup in Qatar. One fact above all: Vinicius was involved in five of Brazil’s seven goals this tournament.
