The government intervenes at the rave and not at the fascist rally. Piantedosi: "Predappio? It has been held for many years "
The government intervenes at the rave and not at the fascist rally. Piantedosi: “Predappio? It has been held for many years “

The government intervenes at the rave and not at the fascist rally. Piantedosi: “Predappio? It has been held for many years “

The fascist gathering of Predappio? “It has been held for many years.” Thus the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi answers the question of the press on the failure of the government to intervene during the celebrations of the march on Rome. The same day in which in Modena the police measures were taken against a rave party on the orders of Giorgia Meloni. The question and answer are not in the official video and audio recording because the signal was already disconnected. The list of questions, few in a matter of time, had already been closed.

First Piantedosi replies: «Modena and Predappio are completely different things. Predappio is an event that has been taking place for many years, it is a different thing. On the rave party there was a complaint from the owner ». Piantedosi’s response tends to diminish the seriousness of the event of the nostalgic of the Duce, at a time when part of public opinion is asking for clarity from the right led by the premier on the Ventennio and his legacy.

The question is also put to Meloni, to urge her to give a more political judgment. The premier stiffens, then flashes an embarrassed smile and replies: «You know how I think. It is a politically very distant thing from me ». But in the end she doesn’t give up a jab at the press: «Always come back to this, you can do it other times but the answer will always be the same».

Government, Meloni after the CDM: “Never step back on the mafia. For raves created a new offense. On the scientific approach Covid, before it was ideological. Predappio politically distant from me “

