The “Cholo Campo” was captured for theft of a cell phone with a sharp weapon

The Police managed to capture an individual known as “Cholo Campo” in flagrante for the crime of theft of a cell phone.

The arrest took place on Calle 20b with Carrera 42 in Neiva, thanks to the rapid response of the units from quadrant 35 of CAI Palmas, who acted based on a citizen complaint. According to reports, the suspect, identified as a 28-year-old man, would have used a sharp weapon to intimidate his victim and steal his mobile phone in the sector.

The “Cholo Campo” was taken into custody and subsequently made available to the competent authorities. It will be a guarantee control judge who determines your legal situation in relation to the crime committed.

It should be noted that the stolen cell phone was returned to its owner at the facilities of the Neiva Metropolitan Police Command, thus restoring its belonging.

another detainee

In another isolated incident, the uniformed men belonging to the Caguan Police Substation carried out request and background check activities in the sector known as La Batea, where they managed to apprehend a 21-year-old boy nicknamed “Rojas”.

During the search, 81 doses of marijuana and approximately 200 grams of the same substance were found in the individual’s possession, ready for dosage and sale. This evidence was found on the Suzuki brand motorcycle in which he was traveling.

The detainee will be made available to the competent authorities under charges of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics. It will be a guarantee control judge who determines his judicial situation.