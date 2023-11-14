Subscription to Facebook and Instagram: How should users deal with it? | > – Guide

Meta evaluates the surfing behavior of its users through so-called tracking and shows them personalized advertising based on this. The group was banned from this approach in the European Economic Area by the Irish data protection authority – Meta has its European headquarters in Ireland – and a fine of 390 million euros was imposed. Background: The EU General Data Protection Regulation requires that users must explicitly consent if a provider uses their data to personalize advertising. With the subscription model, the group is responding to these requirements and will in future offer the option of refusing tracking. The revenue generated is apparently intended to compensate for the advertising losses.

When the pop-up appears, you should stay calm, read everything carefully first and then consider whether you want to take out an ad-free subscription or stick with free use with tracking and advertising. The following questions should play a role in the decision: How much value do I attach to data protection? How often and intensively do I use the meta offers? By the way, not all users are asked to make a decision at the same time. The subscription model will be gradually introduced. The query reaches everyone, but at different times.

The amount of costs depends on how you use social networks. Anyone who has a smartphone app pays 12.99 euros per month; the website costs 9.99 euros. Until March 1, 2024, the price initially applies to the Facebook and Instagram platforms together. After that, 8 euros for the app or 6 euros for the website are due for a second account.

Meta justifies the higher app usage price by having to pay commission to app store operators such as Apple and Google. This is not the case with the website.

