Successful integration of a Belarusian in Bavaria

A positive example of a successful integration of people from Eastern Europe. Maria Majer, née Tarasenka, came to Germany in 2016 and is now the employer of three employees. Without government support, without tax money and without bank credit.

Business studies and training as a PMU artist

Maria Majer was born in 1994 in Minsk, Belarus. She grew up taking piano, ballet and singing lessons. Her mother came from Siberia, later became Belarusian and teaches English at high school. Her father, actually a Ukrainian, was an engineer. After graduating from high school, Maria Majer began studying Manager Economist at Minsk University in 2012. At the same time, she started her training as a permanent make-up artist (PMU), with which she now has an annual turnover of almost EUR 700,000 in Munich and is the employer of three employees.

From Minsk to Munich because of love

In the middle of her studies and training, she met her future husband Christian Majer in Minsk. When she knew that she wanted to go to him in Germany, she learned German intensively. Her motto: If I go to Germany, I can do it alone! She started her career as a permanent make-up artist with diligence and ambition. In record time she was soon able to call herself Grand Master for permanent make-up. In Hollywood, she once again deepened her already excellent skills in this field.

With diligence and perfection you can also make it as a migrant

It was clear to Maria Majer from the start that, as a migrant from Belarus, she would have to do more to gain a foothold in Germany. In 2018 she opened her first studio in Munich-Unterhaching. Her first customers came to her via small advertisements “Looking for models”. She quickly made a name for herself as an above-average PMU artist and became an insider tip. Today, numerous celebrities are among her regular customers, such as the well-known dirndl designer Kinga Mathe and the world champion confectioner Andrea Schirmaier-Huber.

She treated cancer patients free of charge

PMU also offers the possibility of giving natural-looking eyebrows to cancer patients suffering from hairlessness. From 2018 to 2020, Maria Majer treated these people free of charge to give them more self-confidence. Not only is she the star among PMU artists, she also has a huge heart.

Feel and think German – with a Russian accent

In the meantime, Maria Majer has applied for German citizenship and, with the confirmation of citizenship, is almost in her hands. Her diligence is typically German. She gets up at 3 a.m. every morning and often works seven days a week. When her son was born, she was back in her studio two weeks later, the breast pump always within reach.

Maria Majer is an impressive example of the successful integration of a migrant from Eastern Europe.

