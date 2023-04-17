Triquell, review of his album Entre fluids (2023)

Cesc Triquell was a rare bird in the television program “Euphoria”, an artist whose wings were clipped by the rules of the talent show. He could bring so many other things to the table, many of which have now become realities on this debut album.

In “Between fluids”, the artist displays one of the most interesting proposals of the new catalan scene, daring with different genres and themes, adapting and metamorphosing without any problem. A good fault of this is his particular voice, which he knows how to mold to his whim, and the production of Arnau Vallvé (Manel), who has managed to perfectly combine the global sound of the album. Although, yes, a first listen can be a bit disorienting.

El dance drop de “Jugular”the album’s quintessential hit, collides head-on with “Labyrinth”, a ballad that could well be its antithesis. But that is the concept of “Between fluids”, that everything has a place and everything can fit into his universe. That is what makes his proposal so attractive and breaks some of the pre-established patterns within the Catalan industry.

"Between fluids" it is extensive work. Thirteen songs in which the guiding thread is Triquell's own voice, navigating perfectly between all the genres that appear along the way. That is why we find themes closer to melodic pop such as the brilliant "Road Trip", that we go through something close to the urban in "Between fluids", or make the leap to something much more mystical and experimental in "Nirvana". Without a doubt, it is a sample of the courage of a very restless artist who is not afraid of making mistakes and is allowed to take risks in each piece.

In addition, something that gives the album even more value is that the one from Sant Quirze del Vallès has shaped everything “Between fluids” with his usual people. That’s why we don’t find collaborations with established artists, but with names like Vernat or Ven’nus, two names that he had been following for some time. Or having invited Alter Soma, his first formation, in “Detroit Tango”the only song in English of this debut.