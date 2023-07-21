Sudden asthma attack: triggers and things to do immediately

The asthma attack comes unexpectedly, making you short of breath: what you need to do to deal with it and solve it in the right way.

Asthma is a chronic disease of the respiratory tract, affecting millions of people of all ages around the world.

An asthma attack, or bronchospasm, can be very scary and potentially dangerous if not dealt with correctly. In this article, we’ll explore the triggers of a sudden asthma attack and provide some guidance on what to do immediately.

Triggers of the asthma attack

There are many factors that can trigger an asthma attack and should not be underestimated. Understanding the main cause of the problem and communicating it to the doctor makes it possible to establish a prevention and treatment strategy suitable for each individual subject.

Asthma attack: what are the most common causes (tantasalute.it)The allergens are among the leading causes of asthma attacks. These include pollen, animal dander, dust mites, mold and allergenic foods. If you are prone to allergies, it is important to identify the specific allergens that trigger your asthma attacks and try to avoid them as much as possible. secondhand smoke or direct inhalation of cigarette smoke they are known to trigger asthma attacks. Smoking irritates the airways and causes the bronchial tubes to narrow, making breathing difficult for people with asthma. It is essential to avoid any type of exposure to cigarette smoke, both actively and passively.Air pollution it is a significant risk factor for asthma. Polluted air contains fine particles and chemicals that can irritate the airways and trigger an attack. It is advisable to limit exposure in areas with a high traffic density or with a high concentration of industries.Respiratory infections, such as a cold or bronchitis, can trigger an asthma attack. During infections, the airways become inflamed and narrowed, causing difficulty in breathing. It is important to treat respiratory infections promptly and to take preventive measures such as washing your hands regularly and avoiding contact with sick people.Vigorous physical activity can be a trigger for asthma attacks, especially for people who have exertional asthma. During exercise, breathing becomes faster and narrowing of the airways can occur. It is advisable to warm up properly before exercising and to use preventative medications prescribed by your doctor to avoid asthma attacks during exercise.Stress and anxiety can make symptoms worse and make breathing more difficult. Try to relax and concentrate on managing the situation. What to do if you suffer from asthma (tantasalute.it) People with asthma should always have their inhaled medication, such as a corticosteroid bronchodilator, with them. During an asthma attack, use your medication as directed by your doctor. This medication helps open the airways and make breathing easier. Look for a position that allows you to breathe more easily. Often, sitting upright or leaning forward can help open the airways. Avoid lying down, as this can make the difficulty breathing worse. If your asthma attack does not improve or worsens despite using the inhaled medication, seek medical help immediately. Call the emergency number or go to the nearest emergency room.