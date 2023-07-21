Without headscarf: verdict against actress in Iran

Afsaneh Bajegan is also not allowed to leave the country for two years and has to undergo psychological treatment once a week, Fars news agency reported. The court also imposed a five-year social media ban on the 62-year-old, it said on Wednesday.

Iran’s judiciary launched an investigation after Bajegan appeared in Tehran without a headscarf at an event honoring a fellow actor. The footage was shared thousands of times on social media in just a few days.

