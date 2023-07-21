Home » Kucka was banned for two matches for biting a soupee in the preliminary round of the League champion
Kucka was banned for two matches for biting a soupee in the preliminary round of the League champion

In the background, the French Zlonk Ngo Ekofo shows the impression of the teeth of Juraj Kucka from Bratislava, Slovakia. The Slovak section was subsequently excluded. | photo: Profimedia.cz

Kucka served his first penalty in the city in a rematch against Luxembourg’s Hesperange, where Slovan won 2:0 and secured promotion after a 1:1 draw. In the 2nd preliminaries, Sparta, FC Janov and AC Milne played against Zrinjski Mostar.

In addition, Slovan was fined by UEFA for throwing a girl into a hit and for throwing plastic balls on the pitch after a home match with Hesperange.

French zlonk Ngo Ekofo fell to Juraj Kucka from Slovan Bratislava. Slovak zlonk sweat bit him.

