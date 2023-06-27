Sudden headache after Christmas and the diagnosis: cancer. Barbara Mattiello died in 6 months, her son: “I will study oncology”

A church packed with friends, relatives and work colleagues gave a last farewell to a woman who lived her life for family and work. Her only pastime, until her health turned its back on her, was the gym. Six months of agony, then the heart of Barbara Mattiello, 56, has stopped beating. Yesterday in the church of the Holy Spirit of Padova the funeral was celebrated in the presence of her husband Massimo Colzera, their sons Tommaso of 18 and Riccardo of 24, their mother Emanuela and her brother Roberto. «My wife – her husband said yesterday – until last December 24 was a flower. She went to work and to the gym. On Boxing Day she accused a abnormal headache which convinced us to go to the emergency room. The response was dramatic. Barbara had a cancer. The disease started from the lungs, but in a short time it affected all the organs. Among other things, she turned out to be allergic to chemotherapy and this made the last six months an ordeal. Only I can know what she suffered. She was in despair because she couldn’t go to work and at home she could no longer be of help.’ In describing her yesterday’s wife Massimo, owner with his brother of the well-known restaurant “Vecchia Padova”, you depicted her as a sunny woman, always ready to help others.

He lived for work and for his family. She worked in a public relations office, a job that gave her great satisfaction and allowed her to stay in contact with many people. Once she pulled the plug, her life was her home. «Barbara was a woman of another era. She far from the social world, she gave her soul so that our children don’t miss anything. We’ve been married for 30 years, what I’m feeling right now is an unmatched emptiness. She didn’t deserve to suffer so much. Our eldest son Riccardo is studying medicine and he has already told me that he will want to specialize in oncology ». Barbara’s life has been uphill since her early years. As soon as her father fell ill and died, she had to give up her university project to go to work and support her family. She has always fought with all her strength to be good and appreciated. She had a great dignity that never left her even in the most difficult and tragic moments of her illness. Barbara, who worked at Stanga in via Turazza, lived with her family in the Forcellini residential district. She still had a great will to live, but since Boxing Day last year she has been in labor. With each passing day she lost strength and eventually her body, made fragile by the pain, gave way.

