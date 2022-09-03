Beware of skin rashes: you should immediately stop this eating habit, and carry out investigations.

The rashes and skin rashes they are annoying and unsightly manifestations that compromise the health of the superficial layer of the skin. In some cases, contact with certain materials can favor the onset of contact dermatitis, and in this case it is sufficient to keep away from them, and apply locally ointment from the ad-hoc ointment.

In other circumstances, however, the rashes may be the primary symptom of latent food allergies, and it is necessary to carry out the appropriate diagnostic tests, in order to recalibrate one’s nutrition. Some allergies can lead to very serious clinical episodes, such as anaphylactic shock: let’s see what the main killer food is.

Skin rashes and nut allergy: what we need to know

According to the latest studies, theallergy to dried fruit it is a very common phenomenon in the beautiful country, and sometimes the symptoms connected to it are underestimated and underestimated. The acute phenomenon occurs following the ingestion of these foods, and mainly involves peanuts and hazelnuts. This common pathology has rather treacherous implications: it can in fact develop the effects of a cross-reactivity, which implies an immunological phenomenon that combines the effects of multiple allergies. The similar allergens, in fact, recognize each other, and amplify the symptoms to the nth degree.

Although the symptoms of dried fruit allergy can vary from person to person in terms of intensity, the most common are: runny nose, itchy eyes and gastrointestinal upset. Other manifestations could consist of skin manifestations, such as hives and intense redness, and often result in painful rashes on the skin. In the most serious cases they are finally detected breathing difficulties, asthma and throat swelling, and can even lead to lethal anaphylactic shock.

In cases of doubt, it is necessary to proceed to ritual allergy tests, in order to exclude or claim an allergy to dried fruit. Once the presence of this pathology has been confirmed, we can easily banish these delicious foods from our table, but be careful: the risk of contamination is very high. In fact, some over-the-counter products are contained micro traces of dried fruit, such as ready-made sauces, biscuits, fish and shellfish, cakes and starchy foods in general. For this reason we recommend read the ingredient labels with extreme attention. The manufacturing companies, in fact, are required to specify even the minimum risk of contamination, in order to protect the consumer.

The same rule applies to i meals consumed in restaurants, bistros and take away. The table of ingredients and allergens must always be updated, and ready for use by customers. If not exposed, you can easily request it and consult it: very often we struggle to identify what the food we consume really contains!