A team reached him and took him downstream for transport to the hospital in Cortina
WATER. Rescue a hiker in the area of the Venezia refuge. Trauma to an ankle this morning (Saturday 3 September) for a 51-year-old from Treviso, who managed to reach the accommodation, but was no longer able to continue. The man was reached by off-road vehicle by a team of the San Vito Alpine Rescue and accompanied to Vodo for the appointment with the ambulance for transport to the hospital in Cortina.
