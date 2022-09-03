Home News Hiker stuck in a refuge above Vodo recovered by the Alpine Rescue
News

Hiker stuck in a refuge above Vodo recovered by the Alpine Rescue

A team reached him and took him downstream for transport to the hospital in Cortina

Gigi Sosso

03 September 2022

WATER. Rescue a hiker in the area of ​​the Venezia refuge. Trauma to an ankle this morning (Saturday 3 September) for a 51-year-old from Treviso, who managed to reach the accommodation, but was no longer able to continue. The man was reached by off-road vehicle by a team of the San Vito Alpine Rescue and accompanied to Vodo for the appointment with the ambulance for transport to the hospital in Cortina.

