Milyang Hankook Carbon, all evolutions, even residual fire… Only 17 hours after the fire occurred, “no loss of life”

by admin
▲At 4:47 a.m. on the 21st, firefighting authorities are extinguishing a fire at Hankook Carbon Plant 2 in Miryang, Gyeongsangnam-do. (Photo courtesy of the Gyeongnam Fire Department)

The fire that broke out at Hankuk Carbon in Miryang, Gyeongsangnam-do, was all extinguished in 17 hours.

According to the Gyeongnam Fire Department on the 21st, the fire at Hankuk Carbon Plant 2 was completely extinguished around 10:13 pm on the same day.

Earlier, the fire broke out around 4:57 a.m. that day. As the flammable urethane foam burned, the fire quickly spread, and the fire authorities issued a ‘second stage of response’ at 6:16 am and mobilized manpower and equipment from nearby local government fire departments to extinguish the fire.

Afterwards, the authorities completed extinguishing the main fire that spread to the factory building and nearby buildings at 11:08 am, and at 10:13 pm, all remaining fires in the yard containing urethane foam, a combustible material, were cleared. It took six hours to extinguish the main fire, but it took another 11 hours to clean up all the remaining fire.

Fortunately, there were no casualties from the fire that day, but one 6,000 square meter factory building was burned down.

Fire authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire and the extent of property damage.

