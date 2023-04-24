Home » Sugar rush: Scientists uncover role of glucose in neurodegenerative diseases
Health

Sugar rush: Scientists uncover role of glucose in neurodegenerative diseases

by admin
Sugar rush: Scientists uncover role of glucose in neurodegenerative diseases

New insights into how neurons metabolize glucose and how this affects the development of brain problems

The human brain uses up nearly a quarter of all the sugar energy in the body, every day. New research has shed light on how neurons consume and metabolize glucose and how these cells adapt to deficiency. Previously, several scientists argued that neurons themselves do not metabolize sugar and that glial cells consume most of the glucose and then indirectly feed the neurons by passing them a metabolic product of glucose called lactate. However, evidence to support this theory has been scant. The new study solved this problem by using induced pluripotent stem cells (iPS cells) to generate human neurons. The experiments revealed that the neurons themselves were able to take up glucose and transform it into smaller metabolites. To determine exactly how neurons used metabolized glucose products, the team removed two key proteins from cells using gene editing CRISPR. One of these proteins enables neurons to import glucose, while the other is required for glycolysis, the primary pathway by which cells metabolize glucose. Removing one of these proteins blocked the breakdown of glucose in human neurons recreated in vitro (in the laboratory) with stem cells. Nakamura’s group then turned to mice to study the importance of neuronal glucose metabolism in live animals. They modified the animals’ neurons to deprive them of proteins necessary for glucose import and glycolysis. As a result, the mice developed severe learning and memory problems as they aged. These new discoveries could lead to the discovery of new therapeutic approaches for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. Additionally, the research provides a deeper understanding of how glucose is used by the brain and could contribute to a better understanding of how to keep the brain healthy as we age.

See also  "Diversity is our strength": the largest Apple Store in Europe in Rome

A T-Rex sold for 6 million dollars

A T-Rex sold for 6 million dollars

SpaceX is the formula of

SpaceX is Elon Musk’s “failure to success” formula

Space exploration: China aims up to asteroids

Space exploration: China aims up to asteroids

Microplastics even found in Arctic algae

Microplastics even found in Arctic algae

Engineered silk: the new frontier of sustainable fashion thanks to the synthetic biologist

Engineered silk: the new frontier of sustainable fashion thanks to the synthetic biologist

Ita Airways: entry into the Lufthansa group is getting closer

Ita Airways: entry into the Lufthansa group is getting closer

You may also like

Covid-19 vaccines could be the cause of this...

The drug that prevents HIV will be free,...

Usa, Tucker Carlson (close to Trump) “leaves” Fox...

“Totti? The house at EUR is always open”

alarm returned, it is an already known flu...

“Hard but fair”: Lauterbach should explain who can...

Clash with Moscow at the UN. Lavrov attacks...

This is the best no-bake strawberry cake!

German Bundestag – Comprehensive digital strategy in the...

«Impossible to postpone the derby with Salernitana»

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy