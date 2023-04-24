Vasto mourns Luigi (Giggino) Prosperi, optical historian of the city

Yesterday he suddenly passed away Luigi (Giggino) You prosper 76 years old, well-known optician a Vast in business until a few years ago.

The funeral will be celebrated on April 25 at 10 in the Cathedral of San Giuseppe.

Giggino with his laboratory in Corso Garibaldi was a point of reference for generations of Vastesi. A great professional capable of satisfying the needs of the vast clientele and always following the complex evolutions of the sector with the latest innovations and the most advanced products.

A person who has always been esteemed for his great human qualities, loved for his serenity, cordiality, joie de vivre.

