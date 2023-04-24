Home » Vasto mourns Luigi (Giggino) Prosperi, optical historian of the city
News

Vasto mourns Luigi (Giggino) Prosperi, optical historian of the city

by admin
Vasto mourns Luigi (Giggino) Prosperi, optical historian of the city

Yesterday he suddenly passed away Luigi (Giggino) You prosper 76 years old, well-known optician a Vast in business until a few years ago.
The funeral will be celebrated on April 25 at 10 in the Cathedral of San Giuseppe.

Giggino with his laboratory in Corso Garibaldi was a point of reference for generations of Vastesi. A great professional capable of satisfying the needs of the vast clientele and always following the complex evolutions of the sector with the latest innovations and the most advanced products.

A person who has always been esteemed for his great human qualities, loved for his serenity, cordiality, joie de vivre.

Continue reading about NoiVastesi (click here)

See also  Dolomites, buses to the sea and the Three Peaks are back

You may also like

To relieve stress, you need… a sunset –...

Lääne Elu newspaper on Tuesday, April 25

Juan Guaidó would have “invited himself” to the...

“The state of health of sports practice in...

They report an earthquake of magnitude 7.1 in...

This Tuesday the first contests of the Vallenato...

A new Futuro green — Ambiente plate was...

New contingent of workers to Canada leaves –...

What about the pedestrian bridges in Cali?

Smart working, here is the report of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy