Summer heat? Here’s how to store medicines, not just food

These are the hottest days of the year and soon the red dot days will arrive. If we know how to store food, here’s what to do with medicines

It is essential to keep the drugs in the correct way if you don’t want to modify their therapeutic properties, and this is a risk that you run especially in summer with the increase in temperatures. For this reason, there are guidelines specified by relevant state regulations to be implemented as well as relying on your doctor and pharmacist.

The information reported in this article, in fact, has a purely informative function and they cannot in any way replace the advice of a specialized doctor. However, it is understood that by changing the properties of drugs, not only can we take a medicine that does not have the desired effect on our body, but we could even have adverse effects, even rather negative or harmful ones. How to avoid all this? So let’s try to clarify the matter a little more, even if only to understand what to ask your trusted doctor.

The 3 basic notions to know

The first thing to know when you have to keep the drug is that the custom once written on the medicines “store at room temperature” is incorrect as the temperature changes over the course of the seasons but the conservation characteristics of the medicines remain the same. This was established in Italy with the Circular 13 January 2000, n.2 “Information on the storage temperature of medicinal products”. On this occasion, other terms were introduced for the indications for storing medicines, including: do not store above 30°, do not store above 25°, store between 2° and 8°C, do not freeze nor put in the refrigerator and finally below zero-keep in the freezer. Unless otherwise specified, in fact, ask your trusted doctor or pharmacist for confirmation but usually medicines should always be kept at a temperature above 25°. It would therefore be more correct to keep in mind the following three simple indicators that can really make a difference to your well-being.

First, you need to keep your meds at away from sources of heat and light direct; second, you have to follow the directions contained in the package and third, keep the medicines in a dry and non-humid place.

The secrets for storing medicines at home in the best way

To store medicines at home in the best possible way, it is always good to keep in mind these simple tips that can really make a difference. First, be careful not to make this mistake that everyone makes: that is, avoid storing medicines in the bathroom like most people do. In fact, in this room there is a lot of humidity which can change its characteristics and functionality. For the same reason, cooking is also to be avoided.

The secrets are therefore essentially two: storing medicines in cabinets away from children’s reach and also from sources of light and heat. The place must therefore be cool and dry. The second fundamental trick is to store the medicines in theirs original packaging with their leaflet inside to guarantee the right protection from humidity, heat and sunlight but also to have immediately at hand in case of need information on the expiry date of the drug in question, its lot number and therapeutic indications.