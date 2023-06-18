Summer smoothies, the best light not to say no to the taste: they are very creamy and ‘chocolate’

Frullato light al cacao-ifood (photo pixabay)

Summer smoothies are an excellent snack, and if you choose them with proteins they can help you lose weight.

I shakes, drinks obtained from one or more foods combined together and with a base of water, milk or yoghurt are excellent snack which also helps to keep the line especially if you choose them protein.

And despite what many think, protein foods are not intended exclusively for those who practice sports or bodybuilding-type activities. Indeed, they help whoever so long as proteins are the building blocks of musclesso to speak, and the more muscle mass increases, the easier it will be to lose weight and burn calories, therefore fat.

But not only that, proteins help also in the construction of bones and tissues. They are usually introduced through food but there may be a need to supplement their intake, and in this case protein shakes are of great help.

That doesn’t mean we have to limit the taste though. Did you know that you can also prepare them with the use of chocolate? Incredible but true, let’s discover some recipes.

Light summer smoothies with chocolate

For an excellent light summer smoothie chocolaty, toast 20 g of almonds in a hot pan, let them cool and pour them into the mixer glass. Add 100 g of banana cut into pieces, 5 g of bitter cocoa, 300 ml of soy milk (or skimmed if you prefer) and 30 g of concentrated soy protein. Blend everything with 5-6 ice cubes and enjoy.

You don’t have protein powder? No problem, try putting 1 banana into pieces, 1 tablespoon of chia seeds (or linseed, or sunflower), 1 tablespoon of oats, 250 ml of soy milk (or other vegetable or skimmed milk), 1 tablespoon of peanut butter and 1 teaspoon of unsweetened cocoa powder.

Smoothie with oreo-ifood (photo pexels)

A few more recipes

Try this too, very energetic. Blend together a cup of restricted coffee and 170 g of 0% fat Greek yogurt, flavor with a little stevia, a pinch of cinnamon and 20 g of unsweetened cocoa. After mixing well, combine 50 ml of water and 3-4 ice cubes. Keep blending and drink.

Se you don’t want to use the blender, mix 100 ml of Greek yogurt, 5 tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder and 3 tablespoons of agave juice. Finally, try a smoothie with oreos, the delicious American biscuits. All you need to do is blend a banana, 200 g of yogurt, 2 oreo biscuits and 10 g of hazelnuts together. It is good to remember that although they are light smoothies, the other meals of the day will still need to be calibrated.

