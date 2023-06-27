Sunglasses 2023: buy trend models cheaper

These are the sunglasses trends for 2023

For many, that decides Optics of sunglasses before all other qualitative criteria such as shape and glasses, which we want to go into later. As in the entire fashion industry, there are also changing sunglasses Trends. We will show you an overview of the most popular models in summer 2023 and where you can buy them cheaply.

Trend #1: Retro style with Color

Colorful glasses and frames have become an integral part of the summer street scene. Rarely have they been as popular as this year. The shape doesn’t really matter – The main thing is colourful.

Trend #2: Shields

The Shield goggles have their origins in the sports sector. They are characterized by often having a straight line on the top frame and mirrored lenses that shape the eyes like a protective shield cover. These models look very futuristic and are a trendy eye-catcher when combined with an everyday look.

Trend #3: Bold

These sunglasses are made for real trendsetters: Striking models with thick edges and extravagant shapes – whether square, straight or round. Also interesting: Sometimes the shape of the lenses differs from the frame. This trend can give your outfit a whole new look in no time.

UV protection: you have to pay attention to this

Basically, the main focus of your new glasses should be on the Protection against harmful UV-A and UV-B radiation lay. The dangerous radiation of the sun penetrates almost unhindered to the earth, even more extreme at the sea with reflecting water or in the mountains with snow-white peaks. Inflammations of the cornea or conjunctiva are the more harmless effects. Cataracts or even cancer can also be promoted by UV radiation.

So-called “UV400“- or “100 percent UV protection”-sunglasses. These models have lenses that are guaranteed to block UV rays with a wavelength of up to 400 nanometers from your eyes.

At least that is within the EU CE mark mandatory for all sunglasses, which is awarded if the lenses filter UV rays up to 380 nanometers. The problem: the information is not really checked and this labeling is not used outside the EU. In order to get at least a quick impression of the quality, you should take a close look at the built-in glasses. Deformation, blisters or uneven coloring quickly indicate inferior models.

Glare protection: That means the number

The rule of thumb here is: The brighter the ambient light, the darker the lenses should be tinted. Otherwise your eyes tire quickly. Also make sure that you perceive the surroundings in an undistorted way.

A first orientation offers a Digit from 0 to 4, which is usually printed on the temples of the glasses. She gives the glare protection and thus the light transmission of the glasses. Here is the meaning of the digits:

0: Glasses in this category let 80 to 100 percent of the light through. This means that they offer only slight glare protection and are ideal in cloudy weather or in the evening.

1: If the sunglasses are marked 1, they let 43 to 80 percent of the light through. These also rather lighter filters do the best job in changeable weather.

2: Glasses with a 2 on the arm are the all-rounder under the sunglasses. They filter 57 to 82 percent of the light, so they only let 18 to 43 percent through. This makes them ideal for sunny days in this country.

3: These sunglasses already fall into the special purpose category. 82 to 92 percent of the light is filtered here – too much in everyday life. They are suitable if you are vacationing far south, doing sports in the mountains or spending a long time on the water.

4: You don’t need glasses with the highest classification in our latitudes. This extremely dark filter lets only 3 to 8 percent of the light through to your eye – much too dark and even really dangerous in traffic. You should only consider these glasses if you are traveling in high mountains or on glaciers. This is where category 4 glare protection shows its strengths and protects your eyes most effectively.

Danger: Again, this information is not independently verified and, like brand logos, can be compromised in the worst case fake be.

As you can see, good sunglasses do not necessarily have to be expensive – as long as you pay attention to the tips above, you can buy a good model for the summer of 2023 for little money. Our suggestions can be a first inspiration for this. More selection can be found here:

