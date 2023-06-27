IFS chooses FI Solutions as distributor for the Italian market

IFS, a global enterprise cloud software company, has announced that it has chosen FI Solutions come Strategic Exclusive Distributor trusted in Italy. FI Solutions’ investment and commitment will accelerate IFS’ market presence and maximize its expansion potential in Italy.

A partnership for accelerated expansion into the enterprise cloud industry

FI Solutions specializes in the sale, implementation, distribution and promotion of software based on cloud IFS for companies that want to stand out in the competitive services market. The company is committed to developing and accelerating growth by consistently delivering quality service to customers and partners. Their main focus is to adapt to the specific needs of the Italian market and to strengthen the digital transformation of all companies operating in the country.

For its part, IFS is a pioneer in developing enterprise cloud software for companies around the world, which produce and distribute goods, build and maintain assets, and manage service-centric operations. IFS is committed to identifying the most effective means to bring its products to market and deliver value to its customers with the latest digital technologies.

IFS joins FI Solutions to provide cutting-edge software solutions

In Italy, IFS believes that the evolution of a model that favors close collaboration with partners in a market approach led by a exclusive reseller is the most effective way to build a successful business.

FI Solutions, as part of the IFS Group, has a extensive global experience in manufacturing, utilities and energy resources, services, telecommunications, construction and engineering, defense and aerospace. It is on this basis that it has decided to launch its business focused on the Italian market, with the aim of responding to the requests of local companies focused on assets and services.

He recently opened an office in the heart of Milan and together with his team will leverage the knowledge of IFS Global to provide a 360° service to all local companies in all sectors, with the aim of rapidly expanding their ecosystem.

FI Solutions will supply IFS products and services to the Italian market

Ergin Öztürk, CEO of FI Solutions, commented: “FI Solutions is part of a group in which IFS holds a shareholding and therefore brings with it a wealth of expertise and experience that is valuable for the Italian market, with an ever-expanding offer and a growth of IFS activities in the Region”.

Öztürk continued: “With the support of IFS, we are well positioned to provide cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and prospects and help drive the sustainable growth and innovation in the sector”.

Marc Genevois, President Southern, Western Europe and LatAm Region of IFS, added: “The agreement will help us grow our presence in Italy and support Italian companies in delivering extraordinary services for customers”.

