Sunscreen and more: what should never be missing in your bag when you go to the beach

The wait for summer is finally over: the warm season has arrived and we all can’t wait to enjoy a little relaxation, crystal clear water and a nice tan. Sure, there are those who prefer to retire to the coolness of the mountains, but most people can’t wait to dive into the sea and forget about daily commitments and stress. Watch out, though: not just sunscreen. Here’s what should not be missing in the bag when we go to the beach.

Obviously, we are not talking about food, water and the like, but precisely about those products that are necessary to protect our well-being when we expose ourselves to the scorching sun for a long time. Many think that protection is enough, but in reality there is more to keep in mind to avoid unpleasant consequences.

What not to miss in the beach bag: not only protection

We all know that sunscreen is essential. To be applied before leaving the house and reaching the beach, but also to be reviewed every couple of hours to ensure the desired effectiveness, it helps us to prevent redness, burns and irritations with consequent damage to the skin. Still, it’s not enough to put this product in your bag and rush to the sea: there is something else that must never be missing when we go to the beach.

What to bring to the sea: not only skin protection, what must not be missing

It’s about the sunscreens for hair, sprays and the like that have the task of protecting our hair. In fact, we always focus on skin care when we are at the beach. But we tend to forget that hair is also subjected to stress due to the sun’s rays, water, sweat and sand.

Let’s think about when, at the end of the summer months, we find ourselves with brittle and dry hair. Even the simple fact of shampooing more frequently than usual, even every day because we have to wash off the sea water, can help to inflame and stress the scalp.

Not to mention the UV rays that fall straight on our heads while we swim or sunbathe and the external agents we were talking about, such as sand and the like, which together with sweat block the pores and weaken the hair. This is why sunscreens are essential and must be chosen with care.

You need a product that goes to protect the hair without “dirty” it, which is resistant to water. We will have to apply this spray before going out, just like we do with sunscreen for the face and body. Once the water comes out, after two or three hours, we will rinse the hair to eliminate the salt residues and, after having dabbed them, we can proceed with another pass. And so on until the end of the day, unless otherwise indicated on the package.

