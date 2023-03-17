20 creams, lotions and sprays in the test
The 20 sun creams, lotions and sprays tested by Stiftung Warentest promise high to very high protection against harmful UV radiation: sun protection factor (SPF) 30, 50 or 50+. Most of the products are convincing, but we cannot recommend four. They received the rating “poor” because they did not keep their promises of UV protection, but in some cases significantly underperformed them.
How to properly protect your skin
If you want to be well protected during the warm season, you should pay attention to a few things when applying sunscreen. What matters? We have compiled the most important questions and answers for you here. The basic rule is: Apply lotion regularly and generously, avoid the midday sun and take long breaks in the shade.