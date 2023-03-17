Home Health Sunscreens: Four fail at UV protection
Sunscreens: Four fail at UV protection

20 creams, lotions and sprays in the test

The 20 sun creams, lotions and sprays tested by Stiftung Warentest promise high to very high protection against harmful UV radiation: sun protection factor (SPF) 30, 50 or 50+. Most of the products are convincing, but we cannot recommend four. They received the rating “poor” because they did not keep their promises of UV protection, but in some cases significantly underperformed them.

Download results for free

This year we didn’t manage to get our results ready by the editorial deadline for the July issue of test. That is why you will find our three-page test report with all the results in a compact presentation here for free download.

How to properly protect your skin

If you want to be well protected during the warm season, you should pay attention to a few things when applying sunscreen. What matters? We have compiled the most important questions and answers for you here. The basic rule is: Apply lotion regularly and generously, avoid the midday sun and take long breaks in the shade.

