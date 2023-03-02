Access the article and all the contents of the site with the dedicated app, newsletters, podcasts and live updates.

While the government, after yesterday’s Istat decision, is preparing to amend the “block-bonus” decree, a new window is opening for the purchase of…

While the government, after yesterday’s Istat decision, is preparing to amend the decree “block-bonus”, a new window opens for the purchase of the 19 billion problem credits of construction companies. And in the meantime, we are working on an emergency rule to “save” all the credits accrued in 2022 and in previous years, the transfers of which must be communicated to the tax authorities by 31 March next and which risk being lost. Let’s start right here.

Bonus for electric car columns: how to apply (and differences between garages and condominiums)

Superbonus, there is the rule to save the 2022 discounts

There were a series of meetings between the Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leo, the State Accountant, Biagio Mazzotta, the speaker of the measure in the Chamber, Andrea De Bertoldi, and the heads of the Revenue Agency, to find a solution and prevent the credits in the tax drawers from forfeiting. A solution would have been found through a change in the operating procedures, without arriving at an actual extension of the deadlines. We are now discussing the tool to be used to introduce the novelty. Meanwhile, the director general of Confindustria, Francesca Mariotti, heard yesterday in the hearing in the Chamber, explained that “the manufacturing sector” represented by the association “gives ample willingness to do its part, through reliable and certified platforms, in the purchase operations of credits of supplier companies without adequate tax capacity”.

In short, the large companies belonging to Confindustria would be ready to take over part of the 19 billion in credits claimed by the construction companies in order to restart the construction sites. Not only. In recent days, the government is also allegedly exercising a moral suasion on private pension funds which have abundant fiscal space, to entice them to take over the certified credits still in the tax drawers of construction companies. An opportunity that could appeal to some Casse, such as that of Surveyors (CG) and Inarcassa (engineers and architects) because their respective members work in the same field. In the meantime, the expected decision from Istat on calculating last year’s deficit arrived yesterday, which takes into account the new criteria for accounting for bonuses. The deficit bar rose to 8% from the 5.6% forecast in the Deficit Update Note. The 2020 and 2021 deficits have also been revised upwards to 9.7% (from 9.5%) and 9% (from 7.2%) respectively to take into account the new Eurostat criteria. The GDP of 2022, on the other hand, was reduced from 3.9% to 3.7%.

THE REACTION

«The government», explained the Ministry of Economy yesterday in a note, «with transparency, coherence and responsibility is committed to ensuring a sustainable exit from measures that cannot be replicated in the same forms. The correction of the rules on building bonuses”, added the note, “was the indispensable prerequisite for the protection of public finances for 2023, reversing a negative trend certified today by Istat”. A jab also came from the Treasury. «The government», writes the Mef, «is at work «to solve the serious financial liquidity problem of companies inherited from imprudent credit transfer measures not adequately evaluated at the time of their introduction». In short, the Treasury is open to a solution for the 19 billion stranded, but leaves little room for new invoice discounts in 2023. The changes to the decree will be limited to a few cases, such as the incompetent, the Iacp, the non-profit organizations and the building sector free.

Read the full article

on The Messenger