March on Netflix will be a particularly rich month of releases. In fact, several new productions will arrive in the platform’s catalog in the coming weeks, able to satisfy all tastes and every need in terms of entertainment. Among the series, the arrival of the second part of the fourth season undoubtedly stands out You, set for March 9. Great expectations also for the second cycle of episodes of Sex/Life, Get stuck e Darkness and bones. Also noteworthy is the debut of the new shows The island and the master e The Night Agent.

Space also for the cinema among the Netflix releases of March 2023. For fans of the television series, the arrival of the film in the catalog is particularly welcome Luther: To hellcon Idris Elba as protagonist. Fans of Italian cinema can instead count on the release of the romantic comedy It was timecon Edward Leo e Barbara Ronchi. Finally, the arrival in the catalog of Murder Mistery 2sequel to the acclaimed comedy with Adam Sandler e Jennifer Aniston. Below, the complete list of Netflix releases for March 2023.

All March 2023 Netflix releases

Netflix Releases: Original Movies

We’re Together Tonight (March 1)

The future in a kiss (March 3)

Marianne & Leonard – Words of love (March 4)

An island for change (March 8)

Luther: To Hell (March 10)

Found what you were looking for? (March 10)

It was about time (March 16)

The Magician’s Elephant (March 17)

Noise (March 17)

Shadow King (March 17)

The Lighthouse (19 marzo)

Where are the humans? (March 21)

Kill Boksoon (March 31)

Murder Mystery 2 (March 31)

Netflix Releases: Original Series

Sex/Life (Season 2, March 2)

Stuck (Season 2, March 2)

The monster of the Ardennes: in the head of Monique Olivier (March 2)

Karate Sheep (March 2)

Faith and Lies (March 3)

Flight MH370: the plane disappeared into thin air (March 8)

You (season 4 part 2, March 9)

Outlast – Team Play (Season 1, March 10)

Rana Naidu (Season 1, March 10)

Ariyoshi takes care of it! (Season 1, March 14)

Darkness and Bones (Season 2, March 16)

Sky High: The Series (Season 1, March 17)

The Island and the Master (Season 1, March 17)

Up to the sky: The series (March 17)

His Kingdom (Season 2, March 22)

Invisible City (Season 2, March 22)

The Siege of Waco (March 22)

The Night Agent (season 1, March 23)

Wellmania (Season 1, March 29)

Unstable (Season 1, March 30)

Unoriginal movies

The Battle of Hacksaw Ridge (March 1)

What happened to the Morgans? (1st March)

The Incredible Hulk (March 1)

La Praetora (March 1)

When Women Were Called Madonnas (March 1)

Three Tigers Against Three Tigers (March 1)

Golden Shoes (March 1)

The Ottoman Lieutenant (March 1)

Merkel (March 1)

The Conjuring – By Order of the Devil (March 3)

Promises (March 11)

Don’t Let Go (14 marzo)

Space Jam: New Legends (23 marzo)

Non-original series

Purple as the Sea (March 1)

Netflix Original Documentaries

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (March 15)

Emergency: NYC (29 marzo)

Reality e show

Cheat – Who cheats wins (March 1)

Next in Fashion (Season 2, March 3)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (5 marzo)

Outlast – Team Play (March 10)

Yoga with Xochilt (March 10)

Fire & Flow with Tara and Xochilt (March 10)

Fujii Kaze Love All Serve All Stadium Live (10 marzo)

Fitness for Runners (March 10)

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (March 14)

Ci pensa Ariyoshi! (March 14)

Dance 100 (March 17)