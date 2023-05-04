Supplements, when and how should they be taken? The answer you don’t expect

Do we really know when and how supplements should be taken in our diet or not? We help you understand!

What drives us to resort to a supplement even when it’s not necessary? The answer lies ineffect they have on our mind. A psychological mechanism that leads to lean towards the desired effect.

There is a precise relationship between nutrition and health. Our body is able to independently provide for what is necessary for proper functioning. Provided, however, that a healthy and balanced diet is followed.

Supplements: when and what to do

Diabetes, obesity, cancer and cardiovascular disease can pose a very small risk with preventive nutrition. An example is the Mediterranean diet, which guarantees the right amount of nutrients. Proteins, carbohydrates and fats, but also mineral salts and vitamins. In the absence of disease or special conditions, food provides all the nutrients you need. No need to hope for the placebo effect of supplements!

During our life it may happen that diet alone is not sufficient to guarantee all the nutrients. In these cases, the supplement with supplements can be an indispensable remedy. For women, before and during the first trimester of pregnancy, the diet is supplemented with folic acid. Vitamin B12 however, it is advisable for vegans, even if in good health. The vitamins C and D are calibrated, under medical advice, to preserve bone health during old age.

As for the supplements for cancer prevention, medical indications advise against its use. The extreme interpersonal genetic variability does not make a univocal indication possible. There are different types of cancer, treatments and types of antioxidants. Medical recommendations may not apply to everyone.

Studies confirm the placebo effect

The confirmation of what has been said about the placebo effect comes from a US study. The outcome was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal. The researchers compiled information from a National Institutes of Health (NIH) health survey of more than 21,000 adults.

Data from users and non-supplement users compares the correspondence between the reported state of health and the actual clinical conditions. The analysis conducted took into account physical condition, diet and perceived need for supplements. On a sample with or without one or more diseases. The result was surprising because the most frequent consumers of vitamins and minerals reported better health than the rest of the population.

However, the reported benefit was not supported by a real difference in the incidence and course of the investigated diseases. Even if the studies conducted do not provide information on the type of supplements taken, some general conclusions can be drawn. Among those who habitually resort to supplements, everyone has a health problem to solve.

If they decide to use supplements it is because they expect an improvement. This, little by little, is perceived. Feeling healthy involves a positive approach to everyday life but also towards supplements. Their use over the years has in fact grown significantly, increasing the income of the manufacturing companies. Use is unnecessary unless there is a documented deficiency. The benefit is not clinically detectable. For sure a healthy diet is far better than any supplement!

