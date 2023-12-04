Supply situation: Doctors and pharmacists’ associations see the supply situation worsening

Representatives of several doctors’ and pharmacists’ associations complain about a worsening supply situation for medicines and thus contradict the assessment of Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD). Lauterbach had previously announced that the supply situation for medication had improved compared to the previous winter. There is currently no sign of the situation easing, said the co-chair of the Association of General Practitioners, Nicola Buhlinger-Göpfarth, to the editorial network Germany (RND).

According to Buhlinger-Göpfarth, general practitioners’ practices struggle every day with massive delivery bottlenecks for many urgently needed and widely used medications. A “whole range of medications” that are regularly prescribed in general practitioners’ practices are now affected by delivery difficulties. The exact list varies regionally and is constantly changing, she said. Antibiotics, both for children and adults, continue to be particularly affected. But blood pressure lowering drugs, psychotropic drugs, eye drops and eye ointments as well as certain statins (cholesterol lowering drugs) are also in short supply, it was said.

The pediatricians also described the continued difficult supply situation. Given the increasing number of respiratory diseases, this could worsen. In pediatric and adolescent medicine, there is a shortage, especially in the area of ​​fever and painkillers as well as basic antibiotics, which will become significantly worse as the infection situation increases, warned the pediatrician and spokesman for the professional association of pediatricians and adolescent doctors, Jakob Maske.

© Lea Dohle

The pharmacists also pointed to an inadequate supply situation. “Our annual survey of pharmacy owners clearly shows that pharmacies are also expecting numerous delivery bottlenecks this winter,” said the President of the ABDA Pharmacists Association, Gabriele Overwiening. There is currently hardly any effective remedy in sight, she explained.

