We talk about it when something goes wrong, because yes, obesity surgery is a complex surgery and like all surgeries it is not free from operative and post-operative risks. This is why it shouldn’t be tackled lightly, it’s not a light remise en forme surgery and should only be performed in specialized centers and by expert surgeons. Which follow the guidelines of scientific societies and operate within the Health Service or in centers accredited and validated by Sicob, the Italian Society of Surgery of obesity and metabolic diseases.