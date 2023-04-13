Home Health Surgery for obesity, where to do it in the public service
Health

Surgery for obesity, where to do it in the public service

by admin
Surgery for obesity, where to do it in the public service

We talk about it when something goes wrong, because yes, obesity surgery is a complex surgery and like all surgeries it is not free from operative and post-operative risks. This is why it shouldn’t be tackled lightly, it’s not a light remise en forme surgery and should only be performed in specialized centers and by expert surgeons. Which follow the guidelines of scientific societies and operate within the Health Service or in centers accredited and validated by Sicob, the Italian Society of Surgery of obesity and metabolic diseases.

See also  Yellow zone, Trieste: inspections on taxis have been started. First fines in a gym

You may also like

War Ukraine Russia, news. Ukrainian soldiers beheaded, Zelensky:...

References to Putin’s cancer – what happens during...

Let’s learn to navigate the jungle of medical...

Is going to the bathroom every day a...

Build muscles: Expert Ingo Froboese explains how it...

ATP Monte-Carlo, Sinner-Hurkacz live LIVE. Later Berrettini-Rune –...

Cutting rosemary: This is how it grows strong...

April 13 is International Kissing Day

Oss, a new figure with additional training is...

BKK Pfalz is health partner of BUGA 23...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy