Surgiline Srl/Ministry of Health – Ordinance Tar Lazio Section III Quater no. 3523/2023 of 13.06.2023

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater no. 3523/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14793/2022 proposed by Surgiline Srl against the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia – Romagna Region, Friuli-Venezia Giulia Autonomous Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Puglia Region, Autonomous Region of Sardinia, the Sicilian Region, the Sicilian Region – Department of Health, the Tuscany Region, the Umbria Region, the Autonomous Region of Valle d’Aosta, the Autonomous Province of Trento, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, the Piedmont Region, the Veneto Region, the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region and against Roche Diagnostics SpA

Attachments:

Appeal – Surgiline.pdf (PDF 0.61 Mb)

Ordinanza – Surgiline.pdf (PDF 176.7 Kb)

stanza.pdf (PDF 95.0 Kb)

Additional motifs Bolzano – Surgiline.pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Additional motifs FVG – Surgiline.pdf (PDF 0.56 Mb)

Reasons added Trento – Surgiline.pdf (PDF 0.57 Mb)

Motifs Added Umbria – Surgiline.pdf (PDF 0.58 Mb)

Additional motifs Veneto – Surgiline.pdf (PDF 0.59 Mb)

