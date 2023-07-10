adolfo urso gives a copy of the italian constitution tavares

The meeting began in the early morning with Minister Adolfo Urso who welcomed the CEO of Stellantis Carlos Tavares to the Mimit office, giving him a copy of the Italian Constitution with articles 1 and 41 highlighted. Ministry sources remarked – he recalled that Italy is a democratic republic founded on work and sovereignty belongs to the people who exercise it in the forms and within the limits of the Constitution; while article 41 underlines that in Italy private economic initiative is free but cannot take place in conflict with social utility or in such a way as to cause damage to safety, freedom and human dignity”.

On the table the future of the automotive sector and the request of the Italian government, on which Urso has been insisting for weeks, to increase the national production of cars bringing it to 1 million cars, at the same level as what happens in France, in order to recover the gap between sales and production

In Tavares, during a meeting that lasted an hour and a half, Minister Urso submitted a policy document on the sector drawn up after a discussion on the merits with the presidents of the seven regions in which there are car factories, the metalworkers’ unions, the Anfia and the other related associations. Document which will form the basis of the new industrial policy plan for the sector and which will be the subject of the next meetings of the automotive table at Mimit, which will be held between August and September. «The parties – explains a note from Mimit released at the end – shared the need to immediately reverse the negative production trend of the last twenty years, in the belief that Italy can consolidate, in the new global context, its industrial production, pride of the Made in Italy”.

During the meeting, Minister Urso, in particular, “illustrated the industrial policy document on the automotive industry which indicates objectives and methods for increasing production levels, expanding the range of models, investing in research and innovation, to protect of employment and of the entire sector chain». At the end of the discussion «the parties, sharing the objectives of the document, set up a technical working group to reach a “transition agreement” by the end of the month in the framework of a renewed European industrial policy which will have to protect the production and internal occupation”.

