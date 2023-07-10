Russian sensation se two Roger Federer i Rafael Nadal | Sport

Mira Andreeva admitted that she looks up to Federer and Nadal, while she did not even mention Djokovic.

Source: Profimedia

Russian sensation Mir Andreeva is playing great at Wimbledon as well. At Roland Garros, everyone remembered her, now she has shown that she is a quick learner and that she does well on London grass, even though she is playing on this surface for the first time. She is only 16 years old and has admitted that she looks up to Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

After reaching the round of 16, journalists asked the Russian woman who she looked up to. “I always admired Federer, he was my favorite player. Then Nadal won Roland Garros last year and I was really impressed, because he was hurt, came back, won Melbourne, then Paris. After that I can say that from a mental aspect I sometimes copy him. I try to remember what he would have done in those moments, given a certain result“, said Andreeva.

The super-talented Mira continues her competition, playing against Madison Keys (USA) for a place in the quarter-finals and has already picked up a lot of fans. It was the same in Paris, where many cheered for her.

