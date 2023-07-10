Juve: via Vlahovic and Pogba but Milinkovic fades

Romelu Lukaku for Inter, Dusan Vlahovic in Chelsea’s sights with Juve who can also sell Pogba. “Today not, tomorrow who knows…”, the words of the “Octopus” in a video that went viral on social media. To those who ask him if he will end up playing in Saudi Arabia, the French midfielder replies: “At Ittihad or Al-Ahly? I don’t know”. According to Arab sources l’Al-Ittihad (who has already taken Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante) would have offered Pogba a three-year contract for 100 million euros more bonuses. While awaiting a concrete offer for the Frenchman, Juve continues negotiations with Chelsea for the sale of Dusan Vlahovic. The former Serbian player from Fiorentina has the characteristics to become the new 9 of the Blues but first they have to sell Lukaku (who returned after the annual loan to Inter).

Lukaku cuts his salary: he only wants Inter

Romelu Lukaku has refused to sell Al Hilal to Saudi Arabia and asks to return to Inter. The Belgian forward is willing to cut his salary in order to return permanently to Milan. But the negotiation between Chelsea and Inter remains very difficult. Second The Telegraphthe London club set the price for “Big Rom” at 45 million, the nerazzurri will present a new offer of around 35 million. Deal almost done with Manchester United for André Onana. The Cameroonian goalkeeper will be sold to Red Devils for a fixed portion of 55 million euros plus 5 in bonuses. The sale of Onana would lead to the renewal of Samir Handanovic’s contract, but slowdown for the Ukrainian Anatoliy Volodymyrovyč Trubin, protagonist of an excellent under 21 European Championship. Shakhtar Donetsk are asking for 35 million for the goalkeeper. Easier the track that leads to Yann Sommer, goalkeeper of Bayern Munich and the Swiss national team. Belgian defender Zinho Vanheusden he was loaned to Royal Standard Liège.

Milan: first offer for Reijnders rejected. Problems in attack

Milan is also moving. The goal for the midfield remains the Dutch Tijjani Reinders. But Az Alkmaar rejected the 19 million offer (16 million euros plus 3 million, ed). The new name for the attack is that of the Iranian Mahdi Taremi under the Port. Difficult negotiations for Alvaro Morata e Gianluca Scamacca. Atletico Madrid’s Spanish striker has ended up in Al-Hilal’s sights while West Ham have been offered an exchange of strikers with Divock Origibut the Hammers they declined the offer. As MediasetSport reports, in addition to Origi, the list of “transferable” players include: Vasquez, Jungdal, Caldara, Gabbia, Daniel Maldini, Adli, Messias and Rebic.

Goodbye Juve, also Milinkovic Savic towards Arabia

Arabian mermaids also for Sergey Milinkovic Savic pursued for a long time by Juve. According to Corriere dello Sport, the “Sergeant” is very close to a transfer to Al Hilal. For the Serbian player a three-year contract at 20 million per season, for the club 40 million for the purchase of the card. President Lotito is ready to finalize the deal, given that Milinkovic Savic’s contract expires on June 30, 2024.

Jankto to Cagliari and Adopo to Atalanta

Cagliari strengthens itself with Jakub Jankto. A two-year contract for the Czech midfielder, who became famous after making his homosexuality public. Atalanta have formalized the signing of Michel Ndary Adopo, who was released on 30 June after his contract with Torino expired (13 appearances and 1 goal overall). For the player, the agreement is for 4 years.